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Murfreesboro police arrest man accused of firing shots at person on Patriot Drive

Murfreesboro Shooting .jpg
Murfreesboro Police Department
Murfreesboro Shooting .jpg
Posted

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man is in custody after Murfreesboro police say he fired shots at a person Wednesday evening, with gunfire damaging a nearby home.

The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. in the 2200 block of Patriot Drive. No injuries were reported.

A Murfreesboro Police drone assisted officers in locating apprehending the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

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