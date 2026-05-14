Murfreesboro police arrest man accused of firing shots at person on Patriot Drive

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man is in custody after Murfreesboro police say he fired shots at a person Wednesday evening, with gunfire damaging a nearby home.

The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. in the 2200 block of Patriot Drive. No injuries were reported.

A Murfreesboro Police drone assisted officers in locating apprehending the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.