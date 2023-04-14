Murfreesboro police ask for help locating missing man last seen in Feb.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Murfreesboro Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a man who was reported missing last month.

Anthony Simonte-Gafford, 29, was reported missing by a family member on March 17, though the family member last spoke to Simonte-Gafford on Feb. 9.

Simonte-Gafford has "several medical issues," according to the report issued by Murfreesboro police. He has not been taking his medicine since he was reported missing.

Simonte-Gafford has been entered into the National Crime Information Center as a missing person.

If you know Simonte-Gafford's location or have seen him, please contact Det. David Miller at 629-201-5662.