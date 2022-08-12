Murfreesboro police ID persons of interest in shooting at Chariot Pointe Apartments

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The Murfreesboro Police Department identified two persons of interest Friday in a shooting at an apartment complex that left a man in critical condition Thursday morning.

Officers responded to a shooting at the Chariot Pointe Apartments on Northfield Blvd. around 12:17 a.m. on Aug. 11, according to a report by Murfreesboro police. An unidentified 24-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot in the apartment complex.

The shooting victim was initially treated by firefighters with the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department and paramedics with Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services before being transported to a nearby hospital.

Murfreesboro Police Department detectives report that no arrests have been made and that their investigation is ongoing.

NewsChannel 5 will update this story when more details become available.