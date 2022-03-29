Murfreesboro police in search of woman wanted for credit card fraud

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police are asking for assistance in the search for 39-year-old Kanika Zakiya Coleman.

Coleman is from California but according to police, she could still be in the Middle Tennessee area. Coleman is wanted for credit card fraud, questioning in an aggravated burglary and theft.

Murfreesboro Police Department

A room at the Residence Inn was broken into on February 24 and the victim's company credit card was stolen.

The card was used to make purchases at businesses along Medical Center Parkway.

Coleman was last seen driving a white early 2000s model BMW SUV. The vehicle has an Auto Workz tag on the front.

Murfreesboro Police Department

Coleman goes by several other names including Princess Putnam, Kanika Putman, and Bettie Putman.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Detective Jessica Rice at 629-201-5550 or by email at crimetips@murfreesborotn.gov.