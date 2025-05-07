Murfreesboro Police investigating deadly crash involving a bicyclist

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Murfreesboro Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a bicyclist that happened on Sunday, May 4.

According to officials, a blue Nissan Rogue was traveling eastbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Carver Avenue when a bicyclist attempted to cross the roadway just before 10 p.m.

The bicyclist entered the path of the SUV and the crash occurred.

