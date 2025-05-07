Murfreesboro Police investigating deadly crash involving a bicyclist

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Murfreesboro Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a bicyclist that happened on Sunday, May 4.
According to officials, a blue Nissan Rogue was traveling eastbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Carver Avenue when a bicyclist attempted to cross the roadway just before 10 p.m.
The bicyclist entered the path of the SUV and the crash occurred.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email us at newsroom@newschannel5.com.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
Cole is a person I think everyone should meet. After saving his sister's life, he's in a fight for his own. And yet he lives so joyfully, performing on stage and continuing to do what he loves. His family's story will both inspire you and make you reflect on your own. Click if you want to watch one of the most impressive young men in action, determined to write the lines of his own story despite the circumstances.
-Rebecca Schleicher