Murfreesboro Police investigating deadly Fortress Boulevard car crash

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two people have died following a car crash in Murfreesboro Tuesday afternoon.

Murfreesboro Police Department said that the crash took place in the 400 block of Fortress Boulevard around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, near the entrance of the Cross Creek of Murfreesboro Apartments.

Officials closed Fortress Boulevard from Highway 96 to Blaze Drive for several hours as the FACT investigators studied the scene.

Murfreesboro Police Department

Early investigations show that the driver of a 2019 Dodge Caravan, a 62-year-old female, was traveling southbound on Fortress Boulevard before she failed to maintain the lane of travel.

The Caravan driver crossed over into the northbound lane and hit a 2011 GMC Sierra.

Police say that the driver of the Caravan is in stable condition.

A disabled 68-year-old passenger inside the Caravan was flown to TriStar Skyline for treatment after the crash. He died as a result of his injuries after being transported.

The 34-year-old driver of the Sierra was flown to Vanderbilt Hospital for treatment, but he also passed away as a result of his injuries.

Charges against the Caravan driver could be pending. The investigation into this crash continues.