MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Murfreesboro Police Department officials are investigating a deadly incident Wednesday night off Colyn Avenue.

Officers responded to a home in the 1700 block around 9:05 p.m. When they arrived, they found a dead man and an injured woman. Police said a person of interest is being detained and questioned.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the incident.

Police said there's no danger to the public at this time.