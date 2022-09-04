Murfreesboro Police investigating fatal crash on East Clark Boulevard

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person is dead and four are left injured after a single vehicle crash in Murfreesboro on Sunday.

The crash happened on East Clark Boulevard at 1:00 a.m. Following the crash, the intersection near the scene was closed for hours as officials investigated.

Police report that the front passenger, 22-year-old Marcus Webb, died at the scene following the crash.

The driver, 24-year-old Jamir Johnson, and two other passengers, 22-year-old Lamar Childress and 20-year-old Jeremiah Matthews are in stable condition. 20-year-old Brandon Pace Jr. is in critical condition.

Police say that Johnson was driving a red Dodge Charger and failed to stay inside the lane of traffic. The Charger left the right side of the road and hit a tree.

Witnesses told police that Johnson was speeding and that the vehicle's headlights were off before the crash took place.

Police found an open bottle of alcohol in the car.

Charges against the driver could be pending according to investigators.