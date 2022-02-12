Murfreesboro Police investigating shooting that left 1 dead, 4 injured

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person is dead and four are injured following a shooting early Saturday morning.

A Murfreesboro police sergeant responded to Habibi Hookah Cafe after he heard gunshots around 2:00 a.m.

Upon arrival at the scene, the sergeant began life-saving efforts to save the victim using a tourniquet. The man died at the hospital.

Four other gunshot victims were taken to the hospital. Information regarding the state of the other victims is not known at this time.

The Murfreesboro Police Department's early investigations show that two individuals were arguing and fighting in the parking lot before the shooting began.

Investigators are trying to identify the shooter.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Detective Cody Thomas at 629-201-5537.

You can also give tips anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers at 615-893-STOP (7867) or use the P3 Intel mobile app for a potential reward up to $1,000.