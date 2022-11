MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Residents in Murfreesboro now have a way to report traffic issues to the city online.

The Murfreesboro Police Department has launched a new online form to report complaints and concerns such as speeding, failing to stop at stop signs, red lights and parking issues. Police said it will be used to improve traffic enforcement.

For more information on how to file a complaint, visit the new online form through MPD's website.