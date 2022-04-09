Murfreesboro police remind residents to lock car doors, and remove valuables from car

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lock your car, and remove your valuables. That's the message from Murfreesboro Police after a recent rash of car break-ins across the city.

Police have responded to 81 car burglaries in the last month, and 13 firearms were stolen from cars during that same time period.

Officers said the recent rcrimes occurred from Joe B. Jackson Parkway to the Brinkley Road area in the Blackman community, but break-ins have been reported across the city.

Ring security cameras have captured several people of interest breaking into cars on Stockwell Drive, Burrows Avenue, Columnar Court, Westlawn Boulevard and Aragorn Way. Detectives are currently working to identify the individuals involved. No arrests have been made.

In many of the cases, officers said the car doors were left unlocked, and valuable items were left in plain sight.

In addition to car burglaries, there have also been several vehicles stolen in the city. Detectives said the doors to all the stolen vehicles were unlocked with the key fob inside.

Detectives arrested 19-year-old Antonio Gooch and 18-year-old Keonza Scales in connection with two of the cases. Both are charged with motor vehicle theft.

“We want to remind people to secure their vehicles, and not leave firearms unattended and spare keys inside them,” said Detective Sergeant Tommy Massey, with the Murfreesboro Police Department. “These few simple steps could be beneficial in helping to curb the rash of burglaries to autos and also motor vehicle thefts.”

Murfreesboro police also have an ongoing campaign called the ‘9PM Routine’ where they encourage people to lock the doors on their vehicles and homes by 9 p.m. every night.

If you have any information that could help identify the individuals breaking into cars across the city, contact MPD Criminal Investigations Division at 615-893-2717.

Police also have free guns locks available for Murfreesboro residents at the Police Department located at 1004 N. Highland Ave.