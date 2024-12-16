Murfreesboro police search for gunman in double shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Murfreesboro Police are searching for the gunman that critically injured 2 people Saturday night.
Investigators say that around 11:00 p.m. the victims were shot while sitting in a vehicle behind the Clarion Inn on Old Fort Parkway.
The motive for the shooting is still under investigation. Police are also searching for accomplices connected to the shooting.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me us at newsroom@newschannel5.com.
