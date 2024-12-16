Murfreesboro police search for gunman in double shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Murfreesboro Police are searching for the gunman that critically injured 2 people Saturday night.

Investigators say that around 11:00 p.m. the victims were shot while sitting in a vehicle behind the Clarion Inn on Old Fort Parkway.

The motive for the shooting is still under investigation. Police are also searching for accomplices connected to the shooting.

