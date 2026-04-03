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Murfreesboro Police search for multiple suspects in attempted ATM theft on Friday

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Murfreesboro Police
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Posted

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Murfreesboro Police are searching for multiple suspects who they say used stolen pickup trucks to rip an ATM out of the ground on Friday.

The attempted theft took place at the Chase Bank on Memorial Boulevard at around 4:30 a.m. Both vehicles were located, with the red pickup truck still at the scene and the black pickup abandoned nearby.

Police determined both trucks were stolen from Davidson County. The suspects attempted to access the ATM but were unable to get any money.

Police urge residents living on Haynes Haven Lane or James Drive to check doorbell or surveillance cameras for footage that may show the suspects or the vehicle they used to flee.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Aaron Gonzalez at 629-201-5638.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

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