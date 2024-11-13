Murfreesboro police searching for man who burglarized local business by rappelling into hole on the roof

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police in Mufreesboro need your help tracking down a man who was caught on camera breaking into a local arcade.
It happened at the Lanes, Trains, and Automobiles on Butler Drive Sunday. Police say the burglar cut a hole into the roof and rappelled down a rope to get inside. Video shows he stole about $1,500 from an ATM and a game card recharging machine.
The business says he broke in the business as the place was undergoing interior renovations. Video shows him carrying a hammer and a prying tool that he used to open a cash register and the ATM. The burglar was wearing a green camouflage balaclava to cover his head and face, a black jacket, blue jeans, brown square-toed leather boots, gloves, and was carrying a black backpack.
If you have any information on who this guy is give Murfreesboro police a call. You could be eligible for a cash reward.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (INSERT EMAIL HERE).
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Amy: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/b9/b6/1408516a4a91b97639b178fc1ba9/amy-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
Get ready to get inspired - Tad found a second purpose later in life, turning his hobby into his full-time gig. He helps the planet, helps homeowners and finds fulfillment in a slower pace after being on the front-line during the pandemic.
-Rebecca Schleicher