Murfreesboro police searching for man who burglarized local business by rappelling into hole on the roof

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police in Mufreesboro need your help tracking down a man who was caught on camera breaking into a local arcade.

It happened at the Lanes, Trains, and Automobiles on Butler Drive Sunday. Police say the burglar cut a hole into the roof and rappelled down a rope to get inside. Video shows he stole about $1,500 from an ATM and a game card recharging machine.

The business says he broke in the business as the place was undergoing interior renovations. Video shows him carrying a hammer and a prying tool that he used to open a cash register and the ATM. The burglar was wearing a green camouflage balaclava to cover his head and face, a black jacket, blue jeans, brown square-toed leather boots, gloves, and was carrying a black backpack.

If you have any information on who this guy is give Murfreesboro police a call. You could be eligible for a cash reward.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (INSERT EMAIL HERE).