Murfreesboro Police searching for two missing brothers last seen on Monday

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Have you seen them? Murfreesboro Police say 11-year-old Isaiah Norris and 9-year-old Malachi Norris were last seen by their father on September 4 around 2 p.m. inside his Brookwood Terrace Apartment located on S. Rutherford Blvd.

According to police, a resident of the complex said the brothers and another juvenile were seen at 5 p.m. near the mailboxes. Malachi and Isaiah did not return home and their whereabouts are unknown.

If anyone know the whereabouts of the missing juveniles, please contact Det. Matt Coe at 629-201-5641.