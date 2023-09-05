Watch Now
News

Actions

Murfreesboro Police searching for two missing brothers last seen on Monday

NC5 background USE THIS.jpg
Murfreesboro Police
NC5 background USE THIS.jpg
Posted at 6:04 AM, Sep 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-05 07:04:24-04

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Have you seen them? Murfreesboro Police say 11-year-old Isaiah Norris and 9-year-old Malachi Norris were last seen by their father on September 4 around 2 p.m. inside his Brookwood Terrace Apartment located on S. Rutherford Blvd.

According to police, a resident of the complex said the brothers and another juvenile were seen at 5 p.m. near the mailboxes. Malachi and Isaiah did not return home and their whereabouts are unknown.

If anyone know the whereabouts of the missing juveniles, please contact Det. Matt Coe at 629-201-5641.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Give a child promo 2023 Nashville.png

Donate to Give a Child a Book