Murfreesboro Police to hold free women's self-defense classes for month of May

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Murfreesboro police are helping women better protect themselves through a new safety course. The free class will help to train women on how to get out of dangerous situations.

The R.A.D. Women Self-Defense Class held each Tuesday in month of May from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at MPD Headquarters. Students will learn hands on self-defense, risk reduction, self-awareness, avoidance, and prevention.

Participants must attend all four sessions to complete the 12-hours of progressive training. Class size is limited to 25 people. The first course will start on Tuesday, May 5th.

MPD says registration is full for the May courses, but if they have classes in the future they will post the dates on their Facebook page.

