Murfreesboro public works crews preparing for Friday's snowfall

MURFREESBORO, Tenn (WTVF) — The weather later this week is forecasted to bring between 3 to 6 inches of snow to Middle Tennessee this Friday, the city is gearing up to ensure streets remain safe for drivers.

The Murfreesboro Public Works Department has been hard at work preparing for the storm, with crews already pre-treating roads since Monday.

Executive Director of Public Works, Raymond Hillis, assured residents that his team is ready to tackle the challenge.

“We’ve been going through all of our equipment—dump trucks, brine machines, and salt trucks—to make sure everything is ready to go,” Hillis said. “We’ve already applied brine to state routes and major city streets, and we’re prepared to continue treating them until the last flake falls.”

As snow is expected to start falling at daybreak on Friday, Hillis mentioned that pre-treatment with brine — a saltwater solution — should help to melt the snow as soon as it hits the ground. The city has been focusing on major roadways and highways, with plans to switch over to salt once the snow starts accumulating.

Salt trucks have already been inspected and will be ready to hit the roads as soon as the storm begins.

In addition to the brine and salt preparations, Hillis assured residents that the city is well-stocked for the storm.

“We’ve ordered an additional 1,000 tons of salt to ensure we have enough supply for the storm,” he said.

While the city is prepared for the snow, Hillis noted that one of the biggest challenges for his crews will be dealing with traffic during rush hour.

"I have seen forecasts come through or snow events come through at rush hour traffic, and it just stops traffic dead in the street, and we couldn't get to the salt barn, or we couldn't get to our supply because traffic was dead, still on the road, and we were just standing here with our hand up, and couldn't do anything until traffic cleared out of the way," said Hollis. "So, as you know, as we say all the time, 'if you don't have to get out, don't get out.'"

The Murfreesboro Street Department provides snow and ice removal for state routes within city limits under contract with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).

However, due to limited personnel and equipment, city crews generally do not salt or plow subdivision streets. Crews focus their efforts on the primary roads to ensure that the main thoroughfares remain passable.

