Murfreesboro student in custody after stabbing incident at a high school

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — School officials said a student is in custody from Oakland High School after a stabbing incident.

The isolated moment occurred between two students. Rutherford County Schools told parents that one student stabbed another in the shoulder area with an object. They didn't specify the object, and the student didn't require medical treatment from the injury.

Deputies from the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office took the student into custody and will continue to investigate what happened.

During the stabbing, the school activated its security protocols, and after it was resolved, sent a message to all parents.

