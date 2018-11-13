Murfreesboro students learn about recycling

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) - Teaching sustainability early can help form habits. Now, Campus School, The Laboratory School of MTSU, has partnered with Elemental Recycle Products to teach students about "true trash."

"What could be destined for the landfill but also what could be removed from the general waste stream," said Recycling Educator Stephanie Roach with Elemental.

Roach was once a teacher herself. Now she visits classrooms to help get the word out.

"80-percent of what we throw away can be diverted from the general waste-stream by means of recycling," she said.

They call it a trash audit. And together Roach and the students sift through garbage to see what belongs in a landfill and what could have a second lease on life.

Roach works for Elemental Recycle Products.

"Right now we're starting with toilet paper but the sky is the limit," she said.

She says smart shopping habits start here -- through education -- and thinks these young Tennesseans are the generation to help sort out the problem.

For more information click here.