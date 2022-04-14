Murfreesboro veteran details struggle to find affordable housing to avoid homelessness

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dozens of veterans face eviction and potential homelessness.

This takes place as the housing crisis worsens across the board.

Some said it's to the point where those who served their county may find themselves living on the streets.

Here's what's happening — affordable apartments are being bought, sold and fixed up, becoming more expensive so that the once homeless veterans who live there now are about to be homeless again.

This time last year JP Falk had no place to cook a meal.

The U.S. Air Force veteran was living out of his car.

"A couple of bad events — my company going under and catching virus — bedridden that will wreck your life."

He had nowhere to turn, but with the help of the U.S. Veterans Administration, he found an affordable apartment in Murfreesboro.

But now he's learned the complex was sold to out-of-state investors, and he along with 20 other veterans must move.

"Do you worry you could end up homeless again? Absolutely, a big concern. No line of sight to another place," he said.

"Veterans deserve permanent housing. They served their country. We should house them," said Amanda Swam a VA caseworker.

She said there is nowhere to move homeless veterans, and the current housing market threatens to displace hundreds of at-risk-veterans, including Falk.

"LIke I said, there are a lot of people out there like me," said Falk.

Swam highlighted the housing issue by taking NewsChannel 5 on a tour of Murfreesboro, showing property after property bought up and no longer available for low income housing.

"Middle Tennessee, it is a huge crisis with more veterans out on the street," Swam said.

One of the only solutions with so many outside investors buying up properties is for local landlords to set aside some of their units for affordable housing.

Anyone in position to help provide housing for homeless veterans can contact email the Veterans Administration at: TVHHomelessProgram@VA.gov.

