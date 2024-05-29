Murfreesboro woman hoping to be reunited with family heirloom

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Have you ever had something so precious and sentimental? It's so special, you don't even know what you'd do without it?

That's how Lindsey Lacayo feels. A couple of weeks ago, she took off her engagement ring at a business in Murfreesboro.

Based on the type of business she went to, it makes sense she would have to briefly remove the ring.

The diamond has been passed down generations in her husband's family. What will tug even more at the heartstrings, is that Lindsey's dad, Thayer Walker, made the ring. He was a jeweler in the greater Nashville area for years before retiring.

"I put it in a safe every night," Walker said. "Because I knew I couldn't replace it."

"You know it just -- it hurts," said Lindsey's husband, Gino. "It hurts."

Once connected to something so cherished, now a connection feeling almost broken.

"It's something that I wanted to have forever," Lindsey said. "It belongs to me and my family so it could be given and passed down to our children."

Lindsey left this business in Murfreesboro and shortly after realized she never put the ring back on her finger. She went back, and the ring was nowhere to be found. We are not sharing details about the specific business because it may not be responsible.

Lacayo filed a report with the Murfreesboro Police Department. NewsChannel 5 contacted MPD on Tuesday. We were told a report was filed and detectives are in the early stages of the investigation.

"I made the ring," Walker said. "I want the diamond ring back."

"I'm always hopeful that something good will come of something bad," Gino said.

The ring belonged to Gino's grandmother.

"It's the last thing that touched her finger," he said.

"No, it can't be replaced," Lindsey said.

You can see pictures of the ring in the video above. If you know anything, reach out to the Murfreesboro Police Department.