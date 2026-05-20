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Murray police sergeant arrested by Kentucky State Police

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Michael Woodward/WTKR
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MURRAY, Ky. (WTVF) — A Murray Police Department sergeant resigned Wednesday after being arrested by Kentucky State Police amid an investigation into alleged criminal activity.

According to a press release from the Murray Police Department, the department received information Tuesday regarding possible criminal activity involving Sgt. Justin Swope.

Police said the department requested the Kentucky State Police conduct a criminal investigation into the allegations and also launched an internal administrative investigation.

Before the internal investigation concluded, Swope was arrested Wednesday by Kentucky State Police, according to the release. Officials said he subsequently resigned from the department.

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101st Airborne veterans get Purple Hearts years after an insider attack

As we honor those who have served our country and made the ultimate sacrifice, it is also heartening to see the military right a wrong. Chris Davis brings us the moving story of a Purple Heart ceremony two decades in the making. It's worth a watch.

A heartfelt thanks to all who bravely serve.

- Carrie Sharp

NewsChannel 5 is back on Xfinity for subscribers.