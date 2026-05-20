Murray police sergeant arrested by Kentucky State Police

MURRAY, Ky. (WTVF) — A Murray Police Department sergeant resigned Wednesday after being arrested by Kentucky State Police amid an investigation into alleged criminal activity.

According to a press release from the Murray Police Department, the department received information Tuesday regarding possible criminal activity involving Sgt. Justin Swope.

Police said the department requested the Kentucky State Police conduct a criminal investigation into the allegations and also launched an internal administrative investigation.

Before the internal investigation concluded, Swope was arrested Wednesday by Kentucky State Police, according to the release. Officials said he subsequently resigned from the department.