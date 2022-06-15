Music and festival lovers are already camping out for Bonnaroo

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WTVF) — An estimated 40,000 people are expected to brave the sweltering heat for the return of Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.

By Wednesday morning, campsites were already going up, as the festival officially begins Thursday after a two-year hiatus.

It's hard to tell by looking at some groups in attendance that they just met each other 24 hours ago.

"We become friends with those around you real quick. So, because we're together for seven, or eight days, we got to make sure that we're all taken care of. We’re all looking out for each other," said ﻿Jessica Colette.

Colette drove to Manchester from Charlotte North Carolina for her fifth Bonnaroo.

She said meeting new friends is one of the perks of the music festival.

COVID canceled the festival in 2020 and Hurricane Ida flooded the grounds in 2021.

This year — the heat is on.

"The tree has actually been saving our lives. It's so much hotter in a campsite with all the walls blocked, and the hot cars every two feet. It's noticeably better out here you can catch a little bit of breeze and it's been saving all of our lives," said Ryan Ramsey.

With highs forecasted in the mid-90s in Manchester, this is so far the hottest Bonnaroo in more than 10 years.

The festival is providing cooling and hydration stations for its guests.

Despite the number in attendance being lower than years before, people say they didn't want to miss the experience.

"You just, you always come back. Yeah, you always come back," said Megan Welch.

Bonnaroo officially kicks off Thursday and goes on till Sunday.