Music City Bowl economic impact increases but doesn't rise back to '21 Tennessee matchup

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The TransPerfect Music City Bowl provided Nashville with a $26 million in economic impact at the end of 2024.

That figure is an increase from the last two years, but it doesn't match the $32 million garnered when Tennessee played Purdue in 2021.

"The Music City Bowl continues to have a positive economic impact on our city consistent with our mission of 27 years,” said Scott Ramsey, president and CEO of the Music City Bowl. "The Bowl continues to demonstrate Nashville’s growing appeal as a destination for sports fans and major sporting events.”

This year's matchup between Iowa and Missouri brought just a little more than 28,000 visitors to town. During their stay, they took up 25,000 hotel rooms and spent $271 a day on average.

The Tigers and the Hawkeyes had 2.8 million viewers on national TV.

