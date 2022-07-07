NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's only hop-on/hop-off brewery tour is now slated to visit more Nashville beer destinations starting Friday.

Created by Nashville native Adam Smith, Music City Brew Hop currently travels a one-hour loop in a vintage trolley, stopping at local craft breweries.

In its first year, the Brew Hop hosted over 5,000 riders on public rentals and more than 900 on private rentals.

“Music City Brew Hop has enjoyed success in our first year in business and we thought it was time to include more of Nashville’s best breweries as we offer a new option to craft beer and brewery seekers,” said Smith. “There are too many great options in the Nashville beer scene to limit ourselves and our customers to just a few."

The tour bills itself as family-friendly. The drivers share local knowledge on beer and Nashville sights along the way.

Joining existing stops Barrique Brewing, Bearded Iris Brewing, Crazy Gnome Brewing, East Nashville Beer Works, Southern Grist Brewing Co., and Tailgate Brewery will now be Tennessee Brew Works, New Heights Brewery, Fait La Force, Jackalope and Diskin Cider, among others.

Music City Brew Hop

Music City Brew Hop

"We are so excited to have the Music City Brew Hop coming to Wedgewood-Houston!” said Bailey Spaulding, CEO of Jackalope Brewing Co. “It is a really cool concept and we look forward to introducing Jackalope and our neighborhood to more people."

There are two loops in service every weekend on Smith's trolleys, named "Trolley Parton" and "Trolley Daniels," and they aim to show tourists and locals the gems outside of the downtown district.

Full-day tickets include unlimited rides on a vintage trolley during tour hours, hopping on and off at breweries on two different 15-mile loops around Nashville.

“Nashville’s craft breweries are among the best in the country, making Music City Brew Hop a much-needed addition to the beer scene,” said Tennessee Craft Brewers Guild executive director Sharon Cheek. “These trolley tours provide beer lovers the opportunity to explore Nashville craft beer in a unique, fun, and safe way.”

Full-day and two-day trolley passes allow for unlimited rides on the day of the ticket, exploring stops in East Nashville, Inglewood, Germantown, SoBro, Wedgewood Houston, Chestnut Hill and the Gulch.

The continuous one-hour loops will run from noon to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday weekly. Full-day adult passes are $39, full-day kid passes are $10, and two-day adult passes are $65. They can be booked on the Music City Brew Hop website.

