Music City Center hosts hospitality job fair for expanding job opportunities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Visitors are filling up Music City, and that means there's a big need to fill hospitality positions. After a tough two years, hotels, venues, restaurants and more are open for business once again.

The Music City Center hosted a hospitality industry job fair on Tuesday.

The turnout was strong — more than 200 job seekers showed up throughout the day until the fair closed at 4 p.m.

About six rows of stalls were filled with nearly 60 different employers from all over Nashville's hospitality industry.

Expected industries, like the Sheraton and Westin Hotels were present, but so were less traditional hospitality jobs. The Nashville Zoo, the Tennessee Titans and the Music City Center were also hiring and speaking with interested applicants.

Interested people who weren't able to attend can still visit the website to learn more, view listings and contact the different hiring companies.

Eleven new hotels opened in Nashville last year and 12 are slated to open by the end of 2022. Eighty new restaurants are also expected to open in Nashville by the end of this year.

This means the current and future need is great for many positions, from human resources to serving staff and catering.

