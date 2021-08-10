Music City Fencing Club owner arrested on sex charges involving a minor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The owner and head coach of Music City Fencing Club, 37-year-old Robert Charles Piraino, is accused of paying a teen student to send him explicit photos.

MNPD Robert Charles Piraino

Metro Police say the inappropriate sexual conduct started with a 15-year-old girl in 2019 and continued until earlier this year.

They charged Piraino with two counts of inducing sexual activity by a minor for paying a 15-year-old female student to send him explicit photos and videos of herself, including one video in which the teen said she engaged in “dirty talk” at his request.

According to MNPD officials, the teen alleges Piraino had her take pictures of her feet with his phone, asked for pairs of her socks, and sent her messages of him having sex with other women.

Piraino was taken into custody Monday afternoon at the fencing club on Lebanon Pike. Investigators executed search warrants at the business and Piraino’s Church Street residence. Cell phones and computers, as well as other items, were also seized.

Police asked any parent whose children took lessons from Piraino at Music City Fencing Club to talk with them and report any concerns to the MNPD’s Youth Services Division at 615-862-7417.