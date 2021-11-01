Watch
Music City Food Truck Park hosts 'Trunk or Treat' Halloween celebration

Olivia Michael
Families and trick-or-treaters gathered at East Nashville's Music City Food Truck Park for a Halloween celebration.
Posted at 9:16 PM, Oct 31, 2021
TRICK OR TREATERS FOUND CANDY AND SO MUCH MORE AT ONE EAST NASHVILLE EVENT. — The Music City Food Truck Park held its 2nd annual 'Trunk or Treat'.

It was a day for the entire family as little ones and their parents showed up in costume.

Several food trucks and business owners decked out their trunks for Halloween trick-or-treating, but organizers said it was all about celebrating families and local small businesses.

"People just know that this is somewhere you can bring your friends, bring your family, day or night on the weekends, whether you're a resident or a visitor," said manager of The Marketplace in East Nashville, Nathan Elias. "This is always just a place to have a great time."

The event was free to the public and even included a dog costume contest and live music.

