Watch
News

Actions

Music City Grand Prix gear up for ticket sales this week

music city grand prix
WTVF
music city grand prix
Posted at 4:03 PM, Apr 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-12 17:03:12-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix will make tickets available to the general public this week.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, April 13, at 10 a.m. Organizers will have several ticket packages available, starting at $125.

The event will happen Aug. 5 to 7 on the downtown street circuit around the Nissan Stadium campus.

On-track action will feature the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, Indy Lights, GT America, Trans Am, Stadium SUPER Trucks and Vintage Indy, as well as nightly concerts and a Saturday evening fireworks show.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap