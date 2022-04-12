Music City Grand Prix gear up for ticket sales this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix will make tickets available to the general public this week.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, April 13, at 10 a.m. Organizers will have several ticket packages available, starting at $125.

The event will happen Aug. 5 to 7 on the downtown street circuit around the Nissan Stadium campus.

On-track action will feature the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, Indy Lights, GT America, Trans Am, Stadium SUPER Trucks and Vintage Indy, as well as nightly concerts and a Saturday evening fireworks show.