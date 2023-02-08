Music City Hitmakers: Margaritaville employee goes above and beyond for visitors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A lot of people visit Nashville for the sights and sounds, but many might stay for the food. There are so many options on Broadway, it can be overwhelming. Let's face it, though, it's not just the food that makes or breaks your Music City experience, but the service plays a big part.

In this month's Music City Hitmakers, one server at a well-known restaurant is mixing up frozen concoctions and making memorable moments for all who get wasted away in Margaritaville.

On bustling Broadway Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville can see thousands of diners per day. Many of them are tourists. The drinks flow and food flies out of the kitchen. In a sea of servers, Alex McDonald stands out. In his two years at the restaurant, he's served so many it's impossible to count. But, you can count on him to bring a memorable experience while you dine and drink.

"I haven’t met a stranger before, you know, so it’s just natural," McDonald said.

Serving six to eight tables at a time, some with up to 16 in each party, can seem chaotic. However, that's not a concern for McDonald. "I think I thrive in the chaos, to be honest," he said.

He's got a personality for hospitality.

"You get to meet a lot of different people... ask them where they're from... you know, joke a little bit on their city," he said. "I mean it's just fun... I try to make it as fun as possible."

McDonald is also considerate, as he was nominated for his Hitmakers award by travel-weary — and hungry — visitors who wandered into Margaritaville after more than 10 hours on the road to Music City!

"I was going through my closing steps. They came in, [and] it was bigger a party, but they had kids. I mean, I just got them through as quickly as I could," McDonald said.

It was late, less than an hour before closing. Despite being able to leave soon at the end of his shift, McDonald didn't want to push them out the door. "I don’t like to feel rushed," he said.

He thinks about the experience he wants to have dining out and says if you put positivity out you get it back. "I try to treat people the way I like to be treated... you know, because it always reciprocates," he said.

McDonald says it comes back to you, "you never know somebody's situation."

If you've had a great experience with someone in the hospitality industry here in Nashville. You can nominate them for a Hitmakers award from the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation.