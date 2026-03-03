Music City Loop town hall: Democratic lawmakers host community meeting on Nashville tunnel project

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — State Democratic lawmakers hosted a town hall Monday night to discuss the Music City Loop, a proposed underground tunnel project in Nashville, days after Gov. Bill Lee approved The Boring Company's plans to move forward.

Last week, state and federal transportation officials approved the company's use of Tennessee's right-of-way for the project.

The event, called "Beneath the Surface," was led by State Sen. Charlene Oliver and Metro Councilwoman Delishia Porterfield at First Baptist Church. It was not a meeting held by Boring Company officials — though they were invited and did not attend.

"So tonight is about giving Nashvillians a voice, giving them space to ask questions and be informed, and get the facts. So we're not here to bash on the boring company. We're here to actually make space for our residents," Oliver said.

The proposed 13-mile tunnel would run beneath Oliver's district. The system is designed to transport passengers in Tesla vehicles for a fee, with the goal of reducing travel time between downtown Nashville, Music City Center and Nashville International Airport to 10 minutes. Supporters say it will also help reduce traffic.

Dozens of people attended the meeting, and many voiced concerns about the project.

"You're supposed to ask the community, what is it that the community is wanting? And I haven't heard not one person say the tunnel," one attendee said.

"This is not effective transportation. This is not a real solution to traffic. This will not aid in traffic in any possible way. This is an amusement park ride. This is a fun tunnel with lights," another attendee said.

"Has anybody done their homework? Are we really willing to take a risk like that? What are the risks I can dig in my own backyard, and sometimes I hit rock right underneath, and it's because the way, just the geology is underneath Nashville," a third attendee said.

Residents and lawmakers at the meeting also raised concerns about a proposed law that would create a 20-person Subterranean Transportation Infrastructure Coordination Authority board. The board would be empowered to override local government decisions and create state control of tunnel projects like the Music City Loop. The board would cost $5 million, which critics say would be taxpayer money used to bypass local agencies like Nashville.

Republican lawmakers say the bill would help expand the project and move it forward more quickly. The project is currently estimated to be finished in 2027.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@NewsChannel5.com