Music City officially in the running for a professional women's soccer franchise

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There's some pretty exciting news for any Nashville soccer fans! Music City is officially in the running for a professional women's soccer franchise.
The expansion process includes finalists from five cities: Denver, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Philadelphia and of course, Nashville.
According to the Nashville Banner, sources "outside the process" state Nashville, Philly and Cincinnati as having the strongest bids. The ownership group "HerGame Nashville LLC", is led by sports agent Lonnie Murray and includes Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd, former NBA star Chris Mullin, Lisa Debartolo, 1999 World Cup winner Lorrie Fair, Murray’s husband Dave Stewart and Aurelian Capital.
The prospective team would play games at Geodis Park.
