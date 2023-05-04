Music City Walk of Fame to add four legendary additions on Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More big names are getting stars on the Music City Walk of Fame on Thursday. The induction ceremony will bestow the 98th, 99th and 100th stars.

The ceremony starts at 11 a.m. at Walk of Fame Park across from the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Inductees are recognized for their significant work of preserving the musical heritage of Nashville and for contributing to the world through song.

The new inductees include singer Eric Church known for his chart-topping hits and future Broadway bar, Chiefs. Joe and Linda Chambers will also be inducted together. They opened the Musicians Hall of Fame that's right across the street in 2006. Joe passed away last year in September.

Ahead of his retirement in June, Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation CEO Butch Spyridon is being honored. He’s held the role since 1991 and has brought a lot of entertainment to Music City.

Superstar Garth Brooks will induct him and the Chambers'.