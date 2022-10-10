Music City Walk of Fame to induct four industry legends on Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Four music legends will be inducted into the Music City Walk of Fame on Monday at 11 a.m.

Being honored are country-folk and americana singer-songwriter John Prine, influential country and pop vocalist Patsy Cline, Dr. Paul T. Kwami, musical director of the Fisk Jubilee Singers for 28 years and industry executive Ed Hardy.

All four honorees have passed, but have left a legendary mark in Music City. Their influence on music can still be felt today all these years later.

Presenters include Brenda Lee, Trisha Yearwood, Garth Brooks and family members.

The ceremony will present the 94th, 95th, 96th and 97th stars here at the Music City Walk of Fame. Inductees are recognized for their significant contributions to preserving the musical heritage of Nashville and for contributing to the world through song.

The community is invited to celebrate the historic inductions.