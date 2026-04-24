Music industry veteran and Emmy-winning composer Cliff Downs dies at 72

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Cliff Downs, a longtime Nashville music industry figure whose career spanned recording, songwriting, production and television scoring, has died after a long battle with cancer. He was 72.

According to a family release issued Friday, Downs died peacefully on April 24.

Downs began his career as a pop artist after signing with Ahmet Ertegun at Atlantic Records. As part of the 1980s duo Downes & Price with vocalist Jimmy Price, he released a self-titled album in 1986.

He later built a successful career in Nashville as a songwriter and producer, with credits spanning pop, country, contemporary Christian and jazz.

His songs were recorded by artists including Foreigner, Wynonna, Gabby Barrett, B.J. Thomas, Paul Rodgers, Glen Campbell and Richard Elliott.

Downs also composed music for film and television. His work appeared in productions including An American Carol, Modern Family, MacGyver, General Hospital, One Life to Live, Days of Our Lives and The Young and the Restless.

He won an Emmy for Best Original Song for “When I Think of You” from One Life to Live and received multiple additional Emmy nominations and awards, according to the release.

The family said Downs’ music earned more than 1,000 television placements, including use in promotions for The Voice, American Idol, the Super Bowl and Olympic coverage.

A celebration of life service is scheduled for Monday, May 4, at 4 p.m. at Brentwood Baptist Church. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum or PR Ministries.