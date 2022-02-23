Music producer makes push to get Mister Rogers inducted into Songwriters Hall of Fame

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A music producer based in Franklin says it's long overdue a certain songwriter gets the credit he deserves. Dennis Scott is leading the effort to get Fred Rogers inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

"A lot of people don't know what a gifted songwriter he was," said Scott, speaking from his studio. "These songs really stand out as part of the great American songbook. He wrote over 200 songs on that show. The sophistication of his writing is kind of disguised by the fact he was singing to children. His choice of chords and craft of writing lyrics are really on the same level as some of the greatest writers we have."

Scott is close to those songs heard on Mister Rogers' Neighborhood. He's produced two albums of artists covering the music written by Fred Rogers. The artists include Lee Greenwood, Kellie Pickler, and Vanessa Williams. The first of the albums won a Grammy.

As part of his tribute albums to Mr. Rogers, Dennis and his collaborators recorded an original.

"We got people like Crystal Gale and Amy Grant, Donna Summer, CeCe Winans," Scott said. "It's really expressed how we feel about Mr. Rogers."

Scott has launched a change.org petition to encourage the induction of Fred Rogers into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

"Because Fred has given me so much, the joy of working with his music, I just wanna do it for Fred," he said.

If you'd like to visit the petition to get Fred Rogers inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, visit here.

