'Music saved my life' Nashville singer and songwriter leads Songs for Heroes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — John Eason and I had only talked in-person for maybe 10 or 15 minutes before he started sharing personal stories.

Those stories are deep, but he hopes others can find some comfort and healing.

Sometimes when you can talk with someone who has been where you've been, it can be some much-needed comfort and healing. Eason is a singer and songwriter, who tells me came out of his eight years in the U.S. Air Force with post-traumatic stress disorder.

His song "Brother I've Been There" hopes people who might be struggling can know that Eason has been there — and nobody has to feel along.

Eason is the CEO of Songs For Heroes.

"It's writing with veterans, first responders, people that have been through trauma," he said. "It's music therapy."

"We write songs trying to share stories and things that they're going through that they might have on their heart that they need to get off," he added.

It's the stories in the songs that can help the heart heal.

"I put emotions into these songs and I try and let all that darkness out of me," Eason said.

Eason served in Iraq and Afghanistan. He was very open about his struggles as well.

"I spent a long time doing things I shouldn't," he said. "Drugs, alcohol. I was really trying not to stay here on Earth. I didn't want to be here anymore and I didn't realize it was PTSD for a long time."

Listen closely to the lyrics in the video player above.

"Music saved my life," he said. "I came here to Nashville in 2019 and started this process of just trying to see if I can make it. If I could be a songwriter and an artist and do this."

He had found this purpose.

"You're giving light to people," he said. "You're doing something meaningful. You have a mission and a purpose."

To learn about the Songs For Heroes program, click here.