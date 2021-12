NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police say detectives are investigating the death of musician Charles Ingalls after he was found dead in a Nashville hotel room Friday morning.

Ingalls, who goes by the stage name "CharlestheFirst," was discovered by a friend at the McGavock Pike Sheraton.

Metro Police say there was no evidence to trauma to the body. Autopsy and toxicology tests are pending.

Ingalls was set to perform at the Caverns in Pellham, Tennessee on Saturday.