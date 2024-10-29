Musicians banding together to support Appalachian flood victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Over a month has passed since Hurricane Helene unleashed devastating flooding in East Tennessee and Western North Carolina, and the recovery process remains ongoing.

While state and federal agencies work to provide immediate aid to affected residents, community efforts continue to shine through, with local musicians stepping up to lend their voices.

Bluegrass artist Kristy Cox vividly recalls the harrowing night when the hurricane brought down heavy rain.

“We could see the water lapping up onto the highway where we were driving. And when we got home, we just wanted to help,” she said, highlighting the urgency felt by many in the wake of the disaster.

For others, like Eli Johnston, the impact of the flooding hit particularly close to home. Living on the Little Pigeon River in Hartford, Tennessee, Johnston and his family were fortunate to escape damage. However, many of his neighbors were not as lucky.

“It’s just really hard to see. That’s home, and it’s just hard to see it, it really is,” he said.

In response to the disaster, a benefit concert was held at the City Winery in Nashville, featuring prominent bluegrass musicians.

“This is a way for us to do what we can to help out,” said Jim Lauderdale, a bluegrass singer.

The event aimed to raise funds for the thousands of families affected by the flooding, with all proceeds directed to Samaritan’s Purse and the IBMA Trust Fund for flood relief efforts.

Musicians like CJ Lewandowski echoed the sentiment of unity, stating, “We all band together. And it’s just like tonight; we’re banding together and celebrating music that came from those mountains. Without those mountains, without those people, we couldn’t have this music and these shows like this.”

They encourage everyone to help or give back in any way they can during this time.

