Musicians on Call performance Tuesday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tuesday night marked the evening of a benefit concert for a great cause.

The Country Kick-Off concert benefits the Musicians On Call group, a group that brings live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients in healthcare facilities.

Tuesday's concert is at Brooklyn Bowl on 3rd Avenue North. Easton Corbin is one of the artists performing.

"Yeah man, it's a great feeling just to be able to get back and get back together with people and our fans out there," said Corbin. "And just gather again and play live music for people. You know, music is a healing thing and I think it's such a worthy cause."

The doors opened at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 dollars.