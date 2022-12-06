Musicians on Call program to become more accessible to hospital patients, volunteers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new partnership with HCA Healthcare and local nonprofit Musicians On Call is helping bring live and recorded music to hospital patients.

HCA Healthcare has given $1 million to create an online platform that will make MOC's in-person and virtual programs more accessible to hospitals — for both patients and volunteers.

A celebration was held at the Garden Court in TriStar Centennial Medical Center, where actor and singer/songwriter Charles Esten brought the music.

This will also help MOC expand its programs significantly nationwide.

"There are so many people there that could use the healing power of music, that could benefit from music at their bedsides," said Musicians on Call CEO and President Pete Griffin. "We know that there's a lot of facilities in other cities that would like our programs, but we also, given the way we were doing our program, wouldn't be able to reach all those people, in the same way. So, we've been working on building a whole new way to deliver our program, using a portal that's essentially going to make Musicians On Call truly on call for hospitals, and caregivers, and patients."