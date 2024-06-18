Mustang Heritage Foundation hosting 'Music for Mustangs' event Tuesday in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — You can help to raise funds to support some four-legged friends and the Mustang Heritage Foundation! They're hosting their Music for Mustangs event today at the Texas Troubadour Theater.

The Mustang Heritage Foundation creates programs to help wild horses, and buying tickets to today's event goes toward that cause.

Organizers say it'll be one big show of musical performances from award winning songwriters and artists headlined by Award winning songwriter/artist and horseman, Skip Ewing and Horsepower 307.

Other acts include William Lee Golden and the Goldens, Brady Seals, Heath Wright, and other special guests who may stop by.

The Mustang foundation has been in existence since 2001 and they have been responsible for placing more than 20,000 Mustangs and wild burros in homes and programs.

They have a new college scholarship program that helps three college bound students further their education.

The show starts Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.