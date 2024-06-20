Mustang Heritage Spectacular kicks off 4-day weekend in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Mustang Heritage Foundationis sponsoring the Mustang Heritage Spectacular, a 4-day, three show event at the Williamson County Ag Expo Park in Franklin from June 20 to 23.

While the arena floor will shine with The Extreme Mustang Makeover, a Celebrity Freestyle Challenge, and an Open Show featuring Mustangs that range from 120 days in training doing amazing things, to Mustangs and wild burros who have been in training and ownership for years, and Celebrity Mustangs who are used by professionals in the horse world in clinics and entertainment around the country.

Along with wild horses doing incredible things, the shopping is top tier with over 100 vendor spaces of a huge variety of apparel, art, health products, jewelry, boots, hats, and more.

Food vendors with supreme roasted coffee, freeze dried candy, BBQ, ice cream, roasted nuts, unique beverages and concessions operated by local Williamson County non-profits as fund-raisers.

The Mustang Heritage Foundation has been in existence since 2001 and has been responsible for placing more than 20,000 Mustangs and wild burros in homes and programs.

The new college scholarship program provides three college bound students interested in furthering their education and furthering the mission of Mustang Heritage Foundation in the future.

Tickets and support of Mustang Heritage Week and the Mustang Heritage Foundation raise funds to continue all this important work.