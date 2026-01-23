'My life is not the same without her': One year later, parents remember daughter killed in Antioch shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One year after a gunman opened fire at Antioch High School, the parents of 16-year-old victim Josselin Dayana Corea Escalante are still seeking answers and healing from the tragedy that forever changed their lives.

On January 22, 2025, 17-year-old Soloman Henderson opened fire in the Antioch High School cafeteria, killing Dayana before taking his own life. The shooting shook Nashville and left a family devastated.

"It's been a year since our daughter passed away," said German Corea, Dayana's father. "My life is not the same without her."

The parents, German Corea and Josseline Escalante, remember their daughter's final moments at home that morning with heartbreaking clarity.

"She was so happy. She came back to give me one last kiss without knowing that I would never see her again," Escalante said.

"When they took her out of that place, she was bleeding from her little face and mouth," Escalante said. "It was very hard for us. Very hard."

Legal action and settlement

Six months after the shooting, the family sued Metro Nashville Public Schools and Metro Government, seeking accountability for what they believe were missed warning signs.

"They had a lot of blame because they knew the kid's record and did nothing," Escalante said.

Court documents revealed Henderson entered the school armed just hours after leaving juvenile court. Three months before the shooting, he had brought a box cutter to school and threatened a student after she said hello, telling school officials he would "cut anyone that walks up on him."

Several teachers later spoke to NewsChannel 5 with their faces hidden, expressing frustration about the lack of intervention.

"He told us he was going to do it and he did it," one teacher said.

"Where did we go wrong here? What happened to allow this child to go so far this way that there was minimal intervention," another teacher said.

Documents showed Henderson's goal was to kill "at least 10 people." Metro police concluded he was inspired by antisemitic, white supremacist and satanic views.

In November, the family reached a $300,000 settlement with Metro. The school board said they believed the district took appropriate steps at the time but the settlement reflected their commitment to support the family while preventing further trauma.

Security improvements

Following the shooting, Metro Nashville Public Schools installed Evolv weapons detection systems at Antioch High School and later expanded them to all high schools and 19 middle schools so far.

"But if they had had that detector, perhaps this wouldn't have happened," Corea said.

School officials report the systems have detected and confiscated five firearms since the shooting.

Mayor Freddie O'Connell said the city continues working to improve school safety through collaboration between Metro Schools and Metro Nashville Police Department.

"It's been very encouraging to see the strong collaboration between both Dr. Battle at Metro schools and Chief Drake at the Metro Nashville police department," O'Connell said. "We join in that conversation. It's one of the reasons we were so excited to be able to identify new funds for mental health support and partner with the district to make that available so that new $5.7 million is a brand-new step we're taking to support investments that already exist."

A family forever changed

Josseline was pregnant when Dayana was killed. Now, their daughter Valentina is here, but Escalante says without Dayana, her family will never feel complete.

"It's been a year since I've had her, since I've seen her, since I've heard her," Escalante said.

The pain remains constant 365 days later, but so does their love for their daughter.

"I will always remember my daughter, I will remember her every minute, every second, every moment. Always, always," Corea said.

The family is gathering tonight for a memorial service at 7 p.m. at Casa De Restauracion Church of God on Nolensville Pike to honor Dayana's memory.

The parents' quotes in this story were translated by bilingual reporter Patsy Montesinos.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@NewsChannel5.com