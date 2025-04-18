'My son should still be here': Empowering mothers through shared stories

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For Black Maternal Health Week, I am highlighting Dr. LaRhonda McLemore-Cockrell, who after losing her son, Lorenzo, is trying to support mothers experiencing similar grief.

“I will always have this void,” said McLemore-Cockrell.

The day Dr. McLemore-Cockrell learned she was pregnant, she found purpose.

“Lorenzo’s pregnancy was the best pregnancy I could have ever had,” Dr. McLemore-Cockrell said.

As a teacher during the pandemic, Dr. McLemore-Cockrell got COVID and feels that doctors didn’t take her concerns seriously.

“My son should still be here,” she stated.

In January 2022, she noticed her baby wasn’t moving.

“They told me that my son no longer had a heartbeat,” said Dr. McLemore-Cockrell.

LaRhonda is not alone. Black women experience higher rates of stillbirth compared to white women. In 2020, the national stillbirth rate for Black women was more than twice as high compared to white women.

The most recent data from the Tennessee Department of Health shows Black babies are more than four times more likely to die in infancy compared to white non-Hispanic babies in Nashville.

Even the mayor addressed the need for solutions during a press conference on Friday.

“I think it's very, very important to respond if you see a portion of the community that is experiencing higher maternal and infant mortality rates. As a city, we want to be able to address that,” said Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell.

Dr. McLemore-Cockrell looked for support groups in the area specifically for Black women but couldn’t find any.

“I went to a support group called Sisters in Laws, but they're not even based here in Tennessee,” Dr. McLemore-Cockrell said. “So, I did it virtually, but it was a help. For me, it's just like, what about the support for the women here?”

So, she founded Our Birthing Stories, a nonprofit dedicated to helping those experiencing similar grief.

“I believe I went through that to help and assist other moms, unfortunately, because it still happens,” added Dr. McLemore-Cockrell, turning her pain into a newfound purpose.

To support Our Birthing Stories, tap here.

