Mysterious Packages Arriving From Hong Kong Raise Concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn — It's something of a mystery.

Dozens of packages are arriving unsolicited to front doors.

So, what do you do?

That's the question now for many in middle Tennessee.

The pandemic is behind us, but Covid remains, and people still test for it.

That is the likely explanation for a fraud now targeting mostly seniors by sending unsolicited covid test kids right to their homes.

"Opened it up .. it's Covid test kits. I'm like what, I didn't order these, and I look, and the manufacturer is Hong Kong, and I'm like what -- is this malicious? Who would use this and, where did it come from."

A Nashville woman -- who asked not to be identified -- is among the many in middle Tennessee who are suddenly receiving these packages containing expired covid tests.

So many, in fact, the issue captured the attention of Dr. William Schaffner, a top infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt.

"We don't know anything about the validity of tests. Are they rigorous? Are they accurate?"

Beyond that, Dr. Schaffner suspects there is something else at play here.

"It looks like a financial scam of some sort."

The woman agrees.

"I'm a senior ... with Medicare. We pulled up the summary, and there was a $200 charge."

Yes, someone sent the Covid test -- which was never ordered -- and then somehow charged the woman through Medicare ...

"The test appears to be a rip off of the taxpayer, but what makes me uneasy is how do they get the Medicare numbers of people who are sent the tests," asks Dr. Schaffner.

His advice for anyone receiving an unsolicited test kit?

"Put them aside. Call the authorities and don't use them."

The rule of thumb ... if you didn't order the tests and they arrive out of the blue -- don't use them.

Dr. Schaffner's primary concern -- beyond the financial -- is that someone uses one of them, and gets an inaccurate result that could put themselves or a loved one at risk.

You can report Medicare Fraud and Abuse by calling -- 1-800-633-4227.