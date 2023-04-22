Naked man arrested in Red Boiling Springs, 'kicked and punched' City Hall doors

RED BOILING SPRINGS, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Red Boiling Springs man was arrested Wednesday after he attempted to break into City Hall and the police department while wearing nothing but his socks.

James Whalen, 31, has been charged with indecent exposure, public intoxication and attempted burglary, according to Red Boiling Springs Police Chief James Killmon.

Whalen "jogged up to" the city hall and police department in the 300 block of Lafayette Road and "attempted to punch and kick" the doors of the building, says Chief Killmon, which was viewed as an attempt to enter the building by force.

Officer Zach Culbertson made contact with Whalen, who eventually clothed himself before he was arrested for public intoxication.

Chief Killmon was able to locate video of Whalen's behavior and lack of covering after additional investigation into the incident.

Whalen is currently being held in the Macon County Jail and is awaiting bond.