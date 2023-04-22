Watch Now
News

Actions

Naked man arrested in Red Boiling Springs, 'kicked and punched' City Hall doors

Jail Handcuffs
WRTV
Jail Handcuffs
Posted at 9:16 PM, Apr 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-21 22:16:01-04

RED BOILING SPRINGS, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Red Boiling Springs man was arrested Wednesday after he attempted to break into City Hall and the police department while wearing nothing but his socks.

James Whalen, 31, has been charged with indecent exposure, public intoxication and attempted burglary, according to Red Boiling Springs Police Chief James Killmon.

Whalen "jogged up to" the city hall and police department in the 300 block of Lafayette Road and "attempted to punch and kick" the doors of the building, says Chief Killmon, which was viewed as an attempt to enter the building by force.

Officer Zach Culbertson made contact with Whalen, who eventually clothed himself before he was arrested for public intoxication.

Chief Killmon was able to locate video of Whalen's behavior and lack of covering after additional investigation into the incident.

Whalen is currently being held in the Macon County Jail and is awaiting bond.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap