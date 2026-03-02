Naked woman arrested Sunday after police say she bit an officer at Centennial Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 39-year-old woman was arrested and taken into custody after police say she bit a police officer after running towards people at Centennial Park completely naked.

According to police, an officer spotted Ashley Masterson running around the area naked while holding a sign that was attached to a piece of wood.

Masterson initially fled the officer who was attempting to detain her. The officer was eventually able to detain the woman and place her in the car. She reportedly began kicking and screaming and bit the officer on the inside of his right arm.

The officer had a visible, and bloody bite mark.

Masterson was charged with felony aggravated assault on a first responder and four misdemeanors including, public indecency, resisting arrest, evading arrest, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.