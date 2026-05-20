NASCAR driver Ross Chastain joins Tennessee Highway Safety Office for Franklin traffic safety event

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — NASCAR driver Ross Chastain will join the Tennessee Highway Safety Office for a traffic safety event Friday at a Franklin Walmart, urging drivers to never drink and drive.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to noon on May 29 at Walmart Supercenter, 3600 Mallory Lane, Franklin, TN 37067.

Chastain will sign autographs, offer photos with his show car and speak to attendees about the dangers of drunk driving. The event is centered on the "Use Your Melon" message, a campaign against drunk driving.

The 2026 National Watermelon Queen, Katelyn Lindsay, of Locust Grove, Georgia, will also be on hand to distribute free watermelon slices to participants.

The Tennessee Highway Safety Office will showcase its seat belt convincer, a device that allows attendees to feel the impact of wearing a seat belt during a crash.

Traffic safety partners will offer vehicle displays, educational resources and hands-on activities. Partners include:

AAA – The Auto Club Group

Vanderbilt Health

TriStar Skyline Medical Center

Reduce TN Crashes

Tennessee Tech University

Tennessee Trucking Foundation

Tennessee Highway Patrol

Tennessee Department of Transportation

Local law enforcement

The Tennessee Highway Safety Office is a division of the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security.