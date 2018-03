NASCAR Drivers Hang With Fans In Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - NASCAR drivers stopped by Bridgestone Arena to hang out with fans and promote their upcoming races in Bristol.

Drivers Daniel Hemric, Austin Cindric, and Brad Keselowski, along with NHRA driver Alex Laughlin signed autographs and took pictures with fans.

Hemric says it's not the racing, or even the hockey, he loves most about Nashville. It's the vibe.

The Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 and the Food City 500 are set for the second weekend of April.